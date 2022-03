30% Of Economy Does Not Work Because Of War - Finance Ministry

About 30% of businesses have completely or temporarily suspended work in Ukraine due to the war.

Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced this on the air of the telethon with reference to preliminary data based on the payment of taxes, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our preliminary calculations for paying taxes show that about 30% of the economy is either not working or temporarily not working. These are calculations based on the payment of personal income tax, single social tax ... A third of the economy is not functioning now," he said.

The Minister of Finance added that reformatting the work of customs in military conditions is currently being discussed.

According to Marchenko, the main channel for meeting the needs of the state budget is internal and external borrowing, since tax and customs revenues have significantly decreased due to the war.

"A default did not threaten us and does not threaten us. Firstly, our debt load is not so large, especially this year. Secondly, we carefully service our debts. We do not use such words. But for our aggressors, we hope it (default) will come soon," the minister said.

