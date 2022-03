Civilians were banned from visiting forests in Kyiv region.

The Vyshhorod District State Administration of Kyiv Region has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, it is forbidden to visit the forests by the population and enter the forests in Kyiv region (except for transit routes) of vehicles and other self-propelled equipment, with the exception of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the command of the types, certain branches of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the operational commands, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the State Security Administration of Ukraine, the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, other executive authorities, local governments and those used for forestry targets during martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is planning massive deforestation of Ukrainian forests.