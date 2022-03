Russian invaders kidnapped the first deputy mayor of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, Ivan Samoidiuk.

Mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The occupiers, who did not get any cooperation from the city authorities, went to outright criminal actions. The first deputy mayor Ivan Samoidiuk was kidnapped! We don't know what condition he is in! He has not been in contact since yesterday. And today we received confirmed information that that he was cynically kidnapped," he wrote.

Orlov noted that the invaders also began to exert physical and psychological pressure on the residents of Enerhodar, who were active in their public activities.

In particular, they continue to look for those Enerhodar residents whose principled position they see as a threat.

The mayor calls on the residents of Enerhodar to gather at 02:00 p.m. near the city council building to declare their categorical disagreement with the abduction and captivity of Ukrainian citizens.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 11, Russian invaders kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, Ivan Fedorov.

On March 13, Russian military kidnapped the mayor of Dniprorudnyi, Zaporizhia region, Yevhen Matveev.

On March 16, they kidnapped the mayor of Skadovsk, Kherson region, Oleksandr Yakovlev, and his deputy, Yurii Paliukh.