Ukraine Not In Danger Of Default - Yermak

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak has said that Ukraine is not in danger of default.

He announced this during a meeting with the world's leading investment companies, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 18, Dragon Capital organized Yermak's online meeting with the world's leading investment companies.

About 300 representatives of investment companies took part in the conversation.

Yermak assured that Ukraine would not default.

"Ukraine is now going through difficult times, but we will never give up and will definitely rebuild our country," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 30% of businesses completely or temporarily suspended their work in Ukraine due to the war.