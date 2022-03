The General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that there were signs of Belarus preparing for a direct invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

The authority announced this in a Facebook post, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Signs of the preparation of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus for a direct invasion of the territory of Ukraine have been recorded. The defense forces of our state are ready to fight back," the statement says.

It is noted that the direct involvement of Belarusian troops in the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, against the will of the rank and file military and the vast majority of the Belarusian people, will be a fatal mistake of Aleksandr Lukashenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 14, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the invaders had strengthened the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border by units of the armed forces of Belarus.