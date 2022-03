Health Ministry Bans Sale And Use Of Medicines Manufactured In Belarus

The Ministry of Health banned the use in Ukraine of 39 medicines, the manufacturers and/or applicants of which have a legal address and/or an address of the place of business in the Republic of Belarus.

The Ministry of Health has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The validity of registration certificates for these medicines was suspended by order of the Ministry of Health of March 19, 2022.

"The rejection of Belarusian drugs does not pose any threat or harm to the provision of medicines to Ukrainians. All Belarusian factories whose products were presented in Ukraine produced non-original drugs. Similar drugs are produced by Ukrainian pharmaceutical companies," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reports that, according to preliminary data, the Armed Forces of Belarus may be involved in the invasion of Ukraine.