The occupiers are sending new groups of militants to Ukraine in order to liquidate the leadership of Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, groups of militants on duty, associated with a Russian propagandist close to Putin and the owner of the Liga (Wagner) PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, began to arrive in Ukraine. The main task of the criminals is to eliminate the top military-political leadership of Ukraine. Putin personally ordered the next attacks one of the few confidants. All previous attempts ended in failure and the liquidation of terrorists," the statement says.

It is noted that the main "targets" of the mercenaries, in particular, are President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The statement says that the Russian occupiers, having not achieved their goals in the course of a full-scale aggression against Ukraine, continue their attempts to destabilize the work of the Ukrainian authorities, demoralize society, decoordinate the resistance movement and slow down Ukraine's international cooperation.

The organization of assassination attempts on the first persons of the state is part of the strategy of the occupiers.

It is noted that the Ukrainian army, special services and law enforcement agencies are well aware of the plans of the Kremlin and they are ready to repulse the aggressor both at the front and in the rear.

It is emphasized that no terrorist attacks will succeed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense says that the Russian elite is considering removing Russian President Vladimir Putin from power, poisoning, sudden illness or other "accident" is not ruled out.