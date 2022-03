Russian Elite Considering Removing Of Putin, Poisoning, Sudden Illness Or Other "Accident" Not Ruled Out

The Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate says the Russian elite are considering removing Russian President Vladimir Putin from power, poisoning, a sudden illness or other "accident" is not ruled out.

The authority has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that among the Russian business-political elite, a group of influential people is being formed who are in opposition to Putin.

Their goal is the speedy removal of Putin from power and the restoration of economic ties with the West, destroyed due to the war in Ukraine.

A certain part of the Russian political elite of the Russian Federation considers the director of the Federal Security Service, Aleksandr Bortnikov, as his successor.

It is noteworthy that it was Bortnikov who recently fell out of favor with the Russian president.

The official reason for the disgrace of the head of the FSB is fatal miscalculations in the war against Ukraine.

It was Bortnikov and his authoritywho were responsible for analyzing the mood of the population of Ukraine and the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

“It is known that Bortnikov and some other influential representatives of the Russian elite are considering various options for removing Putin from power. In particular, poisoning, a sudden illness, or other “accident” cannot be ruled out,” the statement says.

It is possible that the recent "leak" of the location of Chechen units in the north of Kyiv is connected with these processes.

It is indicated that the information came from the Russian side.

Probably, this is how the leadership of the FSB is trying to weaken the influence of the head of the Chechen Republic (subject of the Russian Federation) Ramzan Kadyrov.

It may also be an attempt to establish cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities in advance, bypassing the current leadership of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Colonel Richard Kemp, the former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, believes that NATO should consider all options for removing Putin from power, including assassination.