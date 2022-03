Invaders Drop Bombs On Art School In Mariupol, Where 400 People Were Hiding

The invaders dropped bombs on an art school in Mariupol, where 400 people were hiding.

The Mariupol City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, Russian invaders dropped bombs on art school No. 12 in Livoberezhnyi district of Mariupol, where about 400 Mariupol residents - women, children and the elderly - were hiding. It is known that the building was destroyed, and peaceful people are still under the rubble," the statement says.

Information on the number of victims is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 16, Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding.

The bomb shelter withstood the blow, managed to save 130 people.