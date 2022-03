NSDC Decides To Suspend Activities Of Opposition Bloc, Shariy Party, Nashi, And 7 More Parties - Zelenskyy

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has decided to suspend activities of 11 parties, including the Opposition Platform - For Life party, the Shariy Party, and the Nashi party of Yevgeny Murayev.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video message on the night of Sunday, March 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he named 11 parties: Opposition Platform - For Life party, Shariy Party, Nashi, Opposition Bloc, Left Opposition, Union of Left Forces, Derzhava, Progressive Socialist Party of Ukraine, Socialist Party of Ukraine, the party Socialists, and Vladimir Saldo Bloc.

Zelenskyy said that the Ministry of Justice was instructed to immediately take comprehensive measures in accordance with the established procedure to ban the activities of these political parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 24, martial law was introduced in Ukraine in connection with the Russian attack for 30 days (until March 26).

On March 26, the Rada approved a presidential decree extending martial law for another 30 days.