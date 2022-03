President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Switzerland to freeze the accounts of Russian politicians and mentioned the Nestle company (Switzerland) that continues to work in the Russian Federation.

He said this in an address to the Swiss people on Saturday, March 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would like the Ukrainians to live like the Swiss. I also want you to be like the Ukrainians in the fight against evil. So that there is no question about banks, about your banks, where the money of those who unleashed this war is stored ... So that there is a complete freeze on the assets of these people, their accounts... I want you to be like the Ukrainians in matters of business. Of business that works in Russia no matter what: despite this war, despite all our killed children, killed people, despite the destroyed cities. Like our city of Mariupol - the heroic Mariupol, which has been in complete blockade for weeks without food, without water, without electricity. Just under bombs," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the head of state quoted the slogan of the Nestle company, which refuses to leave the Russian market.

"Good food - good life". This is the slogan of Nestle - your company, which refuses to leave Russia even now, when threats are being heard from there to other European countries, not only to us. When even nuclear blackmail is heard from there," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that negotiations with a major food manufacturer, Nestle (Switzerland), about the unethicality of work in Russia have not yielded results.