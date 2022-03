The Ukrainian military have destroyed 2 enemy KA-52 helicopters and damaged 1, and also liquidated 60 invaders and several enemy armored vehicles.

The press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our defenders in the Zaporizhia direction report the destruction of a KA-52 helicopter and damage to another similar aircraft. About 60 Russian invaders and several units of enemy armored vehicles were also liquidated," the statement says.

It is noted that another KA-52 helicopter was shot down in Kyiv region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military killed the commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Andrey Mordvichev.