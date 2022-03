Russia used hypersonic missiles in the war against Ukraine.

This is indicated in the statement of the American edition of CNN, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Russia used hypersonic missiles according to the U.S.: U.S. officials confirmed to CNN that Russia fired hypersonic missiles into Ukraine last week, which was the first known use of such missiles in combat.

According to the report, the Russian Defense Ministry said powerful Kinzhal hypersonic missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot in western Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the U.S., Russia has fired more than 1,080 missiles since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

35 people were killed, 134 were injured as a result of an air strike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security (Yavorivskyi military training ground) in the village of Starychi, Yavorivskyi district, Lviv region.