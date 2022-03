Occupiers Use Mobilized From ORDLO As "Cannon Fodder" To Identify Firing Positions Of Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russian occupiers use mobilized from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO) as "cannon fodder" to identify the firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupiers are actively "mobilizing" the male population in the occupied territories of ORDLO. The units formed in this way are distinguished by very low combat training, discipline and morale. According to the "mobilized", the Russian command uses them as a "live bait". That is, as an advanced echelon of reconnaissance in force," the statement says.

The units are sent on military vehicles to the contact line, ignoring high losses, and thus determine the location of the firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is indicated that one of these units, which included 250-300 people, on March 16-17 lost about 200 "mobilized" in the Mykolaiv direction.

The remnants of the unit that returned to Kherson region are absolutely demoralized, they refuse to further participate in hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops have concentrated their forces in the direction of Izium, Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kherson and Mykolaiv.