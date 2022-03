Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that special camps for Russian occupiers prisoners of war have been launched in Ukraine.

She said this in an interview with BBC-Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are already (prisoners of war camps). We have worked on this. They exist because, again, this is required by the Geneva Convention," the Prosecutor General said.

According to her, the Ukrainian services worked out the issues of special military camps, a joint order of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and other services was signed.

At the same time, the Prosecutor General clarified that the Military Law Enforcement Service is dealing with the issue of prisoners of war.

She declined to name the number of captured Russian soldiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine offers Russian soldiers an amnesty and RUB 5 million in compensation in case of surrender.