On March 18, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 air targets of the Russian invaders.

The press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Ukrainian military destroyed 2 aircraft, 3 helicopters, 3 drones and 4 cruise missiles.

Also, during the day, Ukrainian defenders destroyed several convoys of occupiers' equipment in Mykolaiv and Sumy regions, the losses of the enemy are still being specified.

Besides, as a result of inflicting fire damage on the enemy, the commander of the 8th combined arms army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev, was liquidated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces says that there is a possibility that Russia will announce open mobilization to continue the protracted war in Ukraine.