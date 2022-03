The Ukrainian military liquidated the commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Andrey Mordvichev.

The press center of the General Staff has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of inflicting fire damage on the enemy, the commander of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev, was liquidated," the General Staff said.

In addition, according to the authority, killed and wounded servicemen of the Armed Forces of Russia and the Russian Guard continue to be brought from the territory of Ukraine.

Thus, in Gomel (Belarus), all medical institutions with surgical departments are involved in the reception and treatment of wounded occupiers.

Surgeons work around the clock, all planned operations of Belarusian citizens are either canceled or postponed indefinitely.

A large percentage of mortality is recorded among the seriously wounded Russian invaders.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses.

The General Staff notes that the low level of moral and psychological state of the Russian military personnel leads to an increase in the number of cases of desertion and refusals of military personnel to participate in the war against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces says that there is a possibility that Russia will announce open mobilization to continue the protracted war in Ukraine.