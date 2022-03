10 Humanitarian Corridors Scheduled For Population Evacuation And Humanitarian Aid Delivery

On Saturday, March 19, a total of 10 humanitarian corridors are scheduled for the evacuation of the population, as well as for the delivery of food and medicines to the cities captured by the Russian invaders.

Vice Prime Minister / Temporarily occupied Territories Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said this in a video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Vereshchuk also mentioned the following routes:

- Mariupol – Zaporizhia;

- the village of Bervytsia – Brovary, Kyiv region;

- Bucha – Bilohorodka, Kyiv region;

- the village of Bohdanivka – Brovary;

- Borodianka – Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region;

- Lysychansk – Bakhmut, Luhansk region;

- Severodonetsk – Bakhmut;

- Rubizhne – Bakhmut;

- Popasna – Bakhmut.

Vereshchuk also told about the planned 14 semi-trucks with humanitarian aid for Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, a total of 9,145 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Friday, March 18.