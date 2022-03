Number Of Killed Children Increases By 3 To 112, Number Of Injured By 10 To 140 Since Beginning Of Russian War

The number of killed children has risen by 3 to 112 and the number of injured by 10 to 140 since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this on a Telegram statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of the morning of the 24th day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of our state, 112 children were killed and more than 140 injured by the actions of the invaders. Most of the victims were in Kyiv region - 57, Kharkiv region - 36, Donetsk region - 28, Chernihiv region - 30, Mykolaiv region - 21, Zhytomyr region - 15, Sumy region - 14 and Kherson region - 14," the statement says.

Besides, it is indicated that on March 16, the military of the Russian Federation illegally took possession of a house in the village of Kolonschyna of Makariv united territorial community of Kyiv region, killing two residents, including a 16-year-old teenager.

On March 18, in the village of Lotskyne of Bashtanskyi district of Mykolaiv region, a 16-year-old guy was killed as a result of an anti-tank mine explosion.

On the same day, from under the rubble of the Chernihiv hostel, rescuers removed the bodies of 7-year-old twins - a boy and a girl.

489 educational institutions were damaged due to regular bombardments and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation of civilian infrastructure and residential areas.