The European Union is studying the possibility of channeling the arrested assets of Russian oligarchs to restore Ukraine's infrastructure.

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The EU is studying the possibility of channeling the arrested assets of Russian oligarchs to restore the infrastructure of Ukraine. Bloomberg writes about this. We should also not forget about the USD 300 billion of the arrested funds of the Russian Central Bank. For all the evil that Russia commits on Ukrainian land, every Russian will pay in the future," Yermak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the European Union intends to prepare the 5th package of sanctions against Russia.