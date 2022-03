The air condition in Kyiv has returned to normal.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Monitoring sensors show that the air condition in Kyiv has returned to normal. The danger has passed, so the preliminary recommendations are canceled. Follow the messages from the city authorities and take care of yourself," the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration quoted the head of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources Oleksandr Voznyi as saying.

Earlier in the capital there was an excess of the concentration of dust in the air.

The deterioration in air quality was due to fires in the vicinity of the capital, in particular in Hostomel, Bucha, fires at industrial facilities, as well as the movement of air masses from ignition sources and low wind speeds.

It is reported that as of 01:00 p.m., the indicators of the background radiation and atmospheric air are normal.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Saturday, March 19, slight smoke was observed in Kyiv in the morning.