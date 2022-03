Russian Invaders Temporarily Deprived Ukraine Of Access To Sea Of ​​Azov In Donetsk Operational Area

Russian invaders temporarily deprived Ukraine of access to the Sea of ​​Azov in the Donetsk operational area.

The press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Partially, the occupiers achieved success in the Donetsk operational area - they temporarily deprived Ukraine of access to the Sea of ​​Azov," the authority said.

On the outskirts of Mykolaiv, the enemy was stopped by the joint actions of the defense forces.

The enemy is trying to compensate for failures in the moving of troops during the ground operation by launching missile and bomb strikes using high-precision weapons and bombing with indiscriminate ammunition.

The invaders destroy the infrastructure of cities, destroy densely populated areas in order to intimidate the civilian population of Ukraine and induce the military-political leadership of Ukraine to negotiate on the terms of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian troops have concentrated their forces in the direction of Izium, Volnovakha, Mariupol, Kherson and Mykolaiv.