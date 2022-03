127 saboteurs have been detained in Kyiv since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, in Kyiv, 127 saboteurs have been detained, including 14 groups," said Mykola Zhyrnov, head of the Kyiv military administration.

The general also said that checkpoints are very important, since they are the basis of fortifications, engineering barriers, checkpoints for equipment and people, as well as the construction of other systems, including for fire damage.

The head of the Kyiv military administration stressed that Kyiv has enough food for the population, and the city has reserves for long-term defense, if such a need arises.

"Today, there are 33 markets, 635 stores are open in Kyiv, including 19 hypermarkets. Kiosks with fresh bread have been opened at 161 addresses. In addition, fairs are operating in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts," the head said.

He also noted that you can see the list of open stores and pharmacies in the Kyiv Tsyfrovyi [Kyiv Digital] application.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said that most of the detained saboteurs are citizens of Ukraine.