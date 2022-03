Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urges the Lebanese government to form an emergency committee to deal with the economic ramifications of the Ukrainian conflict. This was reported by Al Mayadeen Satellite Channel.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah categorically denied sending militants and experts to fight alongside Russia in Ukraine.

Sayyed Nasrallah said at the Al-Mahdi Scouts Anniversary Ceremony that Arab Channels circulated rumors, purportedly quoting Ukrainian Military Staff, claiming that Hezbollah dispatched fighters and military experts who are experienced in street battles.

"No one from Hezbollah, no fighter or military expert, went to this arena or any of the arenas of these wars", – he said

In a different context, Nasrallah urged the Lebanese government to form an emergency committee to deal with the economic ramifications of the Ukrainian war, particularly the rising prices of basic commodities.