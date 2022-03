222 Killed And 889 Injured In Kyiv Since Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

222 people have been killed and 889 injured in Kyiv since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Mykola Povoroznik announced this during a press briefing at the Ukraine Media Center Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, 222 people were killed in Kyiv, including 60 civilians. 4 children were killed. During the period of hostilities in the capital, 889 were wounded, 241 of them were civilians, including: 18 children, 3 ambulance drivers, 1 ambulance doctor," Povoroznik said.

According to him, since the beginning of the war in the capital, the enemy has damaged 36 residential buildings, 5 private estates, 6 schools and 4 kindergartens.

In 55 houses facades, balconies and windows were damaged.

However, as Povoroznik noted, Kyiv continues to defend itself and live under martial law.

"The infrastructure of the city is working: public utilities, transport workers, doctors and rescuers. All utilities are provided. Public transport, grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, filling stations, car services, pet stores and other establishments operate in the capital. 35 fairs and capital markets have resumed work," said the first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 109 children were killed and more than 130 have been injured since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.