Conclusion Of European Commission On Ukraine's Application For EU Membership Will Be Prepared Within Few Month

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the conclusion of the European Commission on Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union would be prepared within a few months.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had a substantive conversation with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The conclusion of the EC on Ukraine's application for EU membership will be prepared within a few months," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the government and the European Commission have been given a corresponding instruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 11, Zelenskyy announced that the decision of the leaders of the European Union countries to support Ukrainian European integration now goes to the level of the European Commission, and the European Union must do more to implement it.

On February 28, Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the EU.

On March 1, the European Parliament recommended granting Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.