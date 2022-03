Australia has imposed sanctions on 11 Russian banks and government agencies.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Australia has imposed sanctions on 11 Russian banks and government agencies that manage the Russian Federation’s sovereign debt. Thus, 80% of all the aggressor state’s banking assets are under Australian sanctions. The restrictions also affect two Russian oligarchs," the Ministry said.

Besides, the New Zealand government has imposed a package of sanctions on Russian officials, particularly Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union decided on March 15 to impose a fourth package of sanctions on Russia.

The international community has imposed 3,612 restrictive measures (sanctions) on Russia since Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Russia and Belarus at about 05:00 a.m. on February 24.