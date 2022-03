EU To Prepare 5th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia

The European Union intends to prepare the 5th package of sanctions against Russia.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I spoke with the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell. We discussed the preparation of the 5th package of EU sanctions against Russia. The pressure will increase as long as it is necessary to stop Russian barbarism," Kuleba wrote.

The minister added that he also discussed with Borrell the protection and assistance to Ukrainians in Europe.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 15, the European Union decided to introduce a fourth package of sanctions against Russia.

The world community has already introduced 3,612 restrictive measures (sanctions) against Russia since the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

On February 24, at about 05:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the state border of Ukraine from Russia and Belarus.