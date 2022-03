The Russian occupiers spent almost the entire ammunition of missiles, in connection with which the military leadership of Russia decided to transfer the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex involved in the production of Kalibr missiles and ammunition in the Smerch MLRS to a round-the-clock mode of operation.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with the consumption of almost the entire ammunition of missiles and types of ammunition, the military-political leadership decided to transfer the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex involved in the production of SLCMs Kalibr and ammunition for the MLRS Smerch to a round-the-clock mode of operation," the General Staff reports.

According to it, the enemy is trying to take measures to build up groupings of troops in the direction of Kyiv by moving uncoordinated and incompetent units from the Central and Eastern military districts.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces states that offensive actions by Russian invaders in certain areas are impossible.