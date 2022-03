109 Children Killed And Over 130 Injured Since Start Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

109 children were killed and more than 130 have been injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this in a Telegram statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, as of the morning of March 18, 2022, 109 children were killed and more than 130 were injured. Children suffered the most in Kyiv region - 55, in Kharkiv region - 34, in Donetsk region - 26, in Chernihiv region - 29, in Mykolaiv region - 20, in Zhytomyr region - 15, in Sumy region - 14, and in Kherson region - 14,” the statement says.

Besides, more than 439 educational institutions were damaged as a result of bombing and shelling, 63 of which were completely destroyed.

Most of all they were damaged in Donetsk region - 126, in Kharkiv region - 77, in Mykolaiv region - 39, in Sumy region - 32, in Kyiv region - 41, in Kherson region - 21 and in the city of Kyiv - 35.

It is indicated that these data are not final due to the lack of the possibility of inspecting the scenes of the incident, where active hostilities are taking place, and in the temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 16, Russian aircraft dropped a bomb on the Drama Theater in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians, including pregnant women and children, were hiding.

The bomb shelter withstood the impact of the bomb.