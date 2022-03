Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office, a member of the negotiating delegation, said that 71% of Russians categorically support Russia's war against Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Chancellor Olaf Scholz, seeking to justify his indecision, proposes to divide ordinary Russians and Putin as the author of the war. In Europe, this may become a false trend. For officially, 71% of Russians categorically support the war against Ukraine and the massacres of our citizens. Keep this in mind," he wrote.

This is how Podoliak reacted to the publication of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Twitter, in which he stated that it was unacceptable to insult the Russians, since they did not start the war.

"It is absolutely unacceptable when people from Russia are insulted, insulted or subjected to physical attack. Because this is Putin's war. He alone is responsible for this," the German Chancellor noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 17, Zelenskyy addressed the Bundestag and said: "If you stay behind the 'wall', it will again require redemption."