Ukraine has received EUR 300 million of financial assistance from the European Union, which is the second part of the first tranche of the new EU macro-financial assistance program totaling EUR 1.2 billion.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Taking into account the EUR 300 million received by Ukraine on March 11, 2022, in general, the first tranche under the new EU macro-financial assistance program today amounts to EUR 600 million.

These funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 3, 2022, the Ukrainian side and the EU side signed a memorandum of understanding and a loan agreement on the receipt by our state of concessional loans of EU macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.