The Russian military command hired fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah movement for the war in Ukraine.

The press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continues to take measures to replenish the losses of personnel at the expense of foreigners. According to available information, the Russian invaders have already selected close to 1,000 volunteers from representatives of the so-called army of Bashar al-Assad and Hezbollah," the General Staff notes.

The main requirement for foreign fighters is the experience of fighting in the city.

At the same time, according to available information, the aforementioned militants consider their goal not to take part in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, but to use the “business trip” as an opportunity to get to European countries.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia recruited more than 1,000 mercenaries in Syria for the war in Ukraine and set up camps for them on the border with Ukraine in Rostov (Russia) and Gomel (Belarus) regions.