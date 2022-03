Air defense forces have shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter near Kyiv.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, at about 8:15 a.m., air defense units of the Ukrainian Ground Forces shot down an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber somewhere in Bucha district.

The aircraft was shot down with the help of a Stinger rocket system.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 7 aircraft, a helicopter, 3 drones, and 3 cruise missiles of the Russian army.