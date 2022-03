Russia Fires 6 Cruise Missiles In Direction Of Lviv From Black Sea, 2 Missiles Shot Down – Armed Forces

Russia has fired six cruise missiles in the direction of Lviv from the Black Sea, two missiles were shot down.

The Air Command "West" of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the missile threat has passed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia conducted an airstrike on an aircraft repair plant in Lviv, no casualties have been reported.