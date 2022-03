Offensive Actions Of Russian Occupiers In Certain Areas Impossible – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces says that offensive actions of the Russian invaders in certain directions are impossible.

The press center of the General Staff has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, chairperson of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykola Zhyrnov says that the Russian invaders cannot get closer to Kyiv than they are now.