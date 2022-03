1 Killed, 4 Injured Over Missile Debris Hit On Residential House In Kyiv

On person was killed, four more were injured, and 12 were rescued after a hit of missile debris on a residential house in Podilskyi district of Kyiv.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At 8:04 a.m., March 18, the 101 rescue service received a report on fire in a five-story building in Podilskyi district of the capital.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, invaders fired at a residential quarter in Podilskyi district of Kyiv, the number of casualties is being specified.