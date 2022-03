Russia Strikes Aircraft Repair Plant In Lviv, No Victims

Russia has conducted an airstrike on an aircraft repair plant in Lviv, no casualties.

Lviv City Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said rescuers are working at the site.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 35 people were killed and 134 were injured as a result of an airstrike on the Yavoriv training range in Lviv region.