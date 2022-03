On March 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 7 planes, a helicopter, 3 drones, and 3 cruise missiles of the Russian army.

The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders used almost the entire set of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, the enemy lost its offensive potential.