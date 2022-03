Council Of Europe Committee Of Ministers To Terminate Relations With Belarus

The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has decided to terminate relations with Belarus.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has decided to terminate any relations with Belarus..." the statement says.

It is emphasized that such a decision was made due to the active participation of Belarus in Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on February 25, Russia was deprived of the right to participate in the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Since March 16, Russia is no longer a member of the Council of Europe.