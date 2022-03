Canada has imposed sanctions against 22 officials of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus who supported Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The sanctions list includes 22 officials of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus who supported the aggression, in particular, allowing their country to become a platform for the Russian invasion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Canada prohibits Russian ships from entering Canadian ports and inland waters.