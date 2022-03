Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Photo by Xinhua.

Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Photo by Xinhua.

President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer has urged all related parties to take steps to alleviate sufferings in Ukraine, said the ICRC press service, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

"We know that we need, together with the Ukrainian Red Cross, to scale, speed and adapt our humanitarian assistance response to all those who are suffering now in Ukraine, in the east and north and south in particular on the front lines", – Maurer said during his visit to Ukraine.

He called for efforts to address the issues regarding prisoners of war, detained civilians, and those who died and went missing.

According to media reports, Maurer arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday for a five-day visit.