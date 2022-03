Another Mobilization Wave Beginning In Occupied Territories Of Donetsk Region - General Staff Of Armed Forces

Another wave of mobilization begins in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to available information, due to the impossibility of high-quality staffing of the occupying troops grouping, from March 20, another wave of mobilization into the ranks of the 1st Army Corps begins in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that the aviation units of the 960th Assault Aviation Regiment of the 4th Army of the Russian Armed Forces suffered significant losses.

The moral and psychological state of the flight crew is extremely unsatisfactory.

Cases of filing reports for dismissal due to unwillingness to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine continue.

The Ukrainian defenders inflicted significant losses on units from the 252nd motorized rifle regiment of the Western Military District, fighting in the areas of the cities of Kharkiv and Izium.

The enemy lost up to 30 percent of personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Besides, units of the defense forces liquidated the commander of the 3rd motorized rifle division, Colonel Igor Nikolaev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 6, the Ministry of Defense announced that, according to preliminary data, Russia had begun covert mobilization in the Krasnodar Krai.