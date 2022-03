PayPal payment system now works in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PayPal in Ukraine! Now you can shop online, transfer funds and withdraw money to Ukrainian bank cards. Link your Visa and Mastercard cards and use them now. Thanks to the team for responding to our request so quickly and supporting Ukrainians during the war" the Minister wrote.

He also thanked the National Bank team and the IT community for their help.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, Deputy Minister of the Development of Economy and Trade Maksym Nefiodov said that the PayPal payment system did not want to start working in Ukraine.

He stressed that the reason for PayPal's lack of interest in Ukraine was not that Ukraine had a bad business climate.

According to Nefiodov, "we are simply not in their plans."