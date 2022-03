Invaders Use Up Almost All Kalibr Cruise Missiles And Iskander Missile Systems, Enemy Looses Its Offensive Pot

The invaders have used up almost the entire set of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and Iskander operational-tactical missile systems, the enemy has lost its offensive potential.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy has significant problems with logistics, continues to suffer damage. In certain directions it blocks units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Due to the fact that the enemy used almost the entire set of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and Iskander operational-tactical missile systems during the first twenty days of the operation, it continues to deliver missile and bomb strikes on infrastructure facilities and residential areas of large cities using indiscriminate weapons," the statement says.

It was emphasized that the occupying troops had lost their offensive potential and were stopped in all directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian aircraft fired at the positions of their own troops in Luhansk region.