Putin's war crimes in Ukraine, in particular the hostage situation with a civilian paramedic, enabled to qualify the current regime in Russia as a terrorist one.

This was stated by Robin Wagner, the member of the Bundestag from the Green Party.

"Putin uses fear and terror as a political weapon. Both against Ukraine and Europe. The unleashed war against the civilians, as well as reports of the paramedics kidnapping, once again reveal the vicious nature of Putin's dictatorship. Fear is his mafia-like method. Putin wants everyone to be afraid of him, while for him there should be nothing to be afraid of. But the things that really scares him is the idea of democracy and freedom. The one that he tries to fight inside his own country and the one he now concurs in Ukraine," – the politician said.

"We are overwhelmed by the will of Ukrainian people to confront Russian terror. And we agree with our Ukrainian fellows that Putin will never defeat the European spirit of freedom, democracy, and justice," – he commented.

"Putin"s war crimes against Ukraine qualify the regime in Russia as a terrorist one," – Robin Wagner concluded.

On March 16, the volunteer Natalya Voronkova reported that Russian occupants kidnapped Julia Payevska, Ukrainian volunteer paramedic with the call sign "Taira", in Mariupol as well as Serhiy. the driver who worked with her.

Also, according to Ukrainian media, Russian invaders have taken 400 civilians hostage in the Mariupol hospital and use them as a human shield.