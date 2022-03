Peace Treaty Negotiation May Take From Several Days To 1,5 Weeks - Podoliak

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, member of the negotiating delegation, said that the agreement on the controversial points of the peace treaty could take from several days to one and a half weeks.

He said this in an interview with the Polish edition of Wirtualna Polska, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"So far, both the Russian and Ukrainian delegations remain at their positions. Coordination of controversial points can take from several days to one and a half weeks. During this time, we should get closer to drawing up a peace agreement," Podoliak said.

He stressed that the interests of Ukraine would be taken into account primarily as a state that continues to suffer huge losses due to the Russian invasion.

According to the adviser, the signing of a peace treaty can only end the acute phase of the conflict and allow the Ukrainians to move on to mourning all the killed and rebuilding the country.

However, he doubts that this will end the war for the Ukrainians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 16, the International Court of Justice in The Hague (Netherlands) ordered Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Ukraine.