The National Bank of Ukraine has appealed to the Chinese-based China UnionPay and UnionPay International payment processing systems to exit the Russian payment market.

The National Bank of Ukraine announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the National Bank of Ukraine asked them to stop processing all transactions involving China UnionPay and UnionPay International payment cards issued by Russian banks within and outside Russia.

"We very much appreciate cooperation with UnionPay International and look forward to its fruitful continuation. At the same time, given the unprecedented cruelty and disregard for fundamental human values of the Russian attack on peaceful Ukraine, we ask you to facilitate restoration of peace in Ukraine by ending operations in the Russian Federation," the National Bank of Ukraine’s head Kyrylo Shevchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, several international payment systems, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, JCB, and PayPal, have already expressed support for Ukraine and publicly announced the termination of cooperation with banks in Russia.