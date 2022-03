Ukrposhta Will Deliver 30 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid Worth USD 2 Million From U.S.

The Ukrposhta joint stock company will deliver 30 tons of humanitarian aid worth USD 2 million from the United States.

The company announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday we received USD 2 million worth of humanitarian aid for Ukraine. U.S. funds and ordinary Americans bought 30 tons of medical supplies and equipment to support Ukraine," it was said.

According to the report, the partners of Ukrposhta, Windrose Airlines, organized the delivery of cargo from the U.S.to Warsaw, Dnipro LLC collected it, and the joint-stock company will deliver assistance to Lviv at its own expense.

Then it will go to the specified addresses of volunteers in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and other regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrposhta delivered 24 tons of humanitarian aid from the U.S.