Cabinet Allows Sale Of Euro-3 And Euro-4 Gasoline During Martial Law

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel of the Euro-3 and Euro-4 emission standards during martial law.

The Ministry of Energy announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution on amendments to the technical regulations concerning the requirements for automobile gasoline, diesel, marine, and boiler fuels approved by the Cabinet of Ministers resolution No. 927 of August 1, 2013. The amendments will allow the introduction of Euro- 3 and Euro-4, as well as simplify the customs procedures involving the supply of petroleum products,” the statement said.

According to the statement, this will allow provision of additional fuel to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations, agricultural machinery, and vehicles.

The amendments will remain in effect until the end of martial law in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament has abolished the excise tax on fuel and lowered the rate of the value-added tax (VAT) on it from 20% to 7%.